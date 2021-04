Streptococci Can Generate DNA using Human Urine: Study



Streptococcus agalactiae, a commensal urogenital tract bacterium and opportunistic pathogen, can produce new DNA using human urine, according to new research from Griffith University. Dr. Matthew Sullivan and his colleagues from Griffith University found that guaA, a specialized gene that encodes guanosine monophosphate synthetase, allows it to exploit natural chemicals found in urine as a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » DNA Tags: Chemicals