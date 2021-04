A new state of light



Added: 01.04.2021 20:12 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A single 'super photon' made up of many thousands of individual light particles: About ten years ago, researchers produced such an extreme aggregate state for the first time. Researchers report of a new, previously unknown phase transition in the optical Bose-Einstein condensate. This is a overdamped phase. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: USA