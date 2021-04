First-of-its-kind mechanical model simulates bending of mammalian whiskers



Added: 01.04.2021 20:13 | 3 views | 0 comments



Researchers have developed a new mechanical model that simulates how whiskers bend within a follicle in response to an external force, paving the way toward better understanding of how whiskers contribute to mammals' sense of touch. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher