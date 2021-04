Chandra Detects X-Ray Emission from Uranus



Source: science.nasa.gov



Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, and its ring system appear to mainly produce X-ray emission by scattering solar X-rays, but some may also come from aurorae. “X-ray emissions have been detected from comets, Venus, Earth, Mars, Saturn, Pluto, Jupiter, and several of Jupiter’s moons,” said Dr. William Dunn, an astrophysicist in the Mullard [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mars