Gut microbiota in Cesarean-born babies catches up



Source: parent.place



Infants born by cesarean section have a relatively meager array of bacteria in the gut. But by the age of three to five years they are broadly in line with their peers. This is shown by a study that also shows that it takes a remarkably long time for the mature intestinal microbiota to get established. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria Tags: Babies