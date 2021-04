Climate change cut global farming productivity 21% since 1960s



Source: www.travelandleisure.com



Despite important agricultural advancements to feed the world in the last 60 years, a new study shows that global farming productivity has fallen 21% since the 1960s - the equivalent of losing about seven years of farm productivity increases - all due to climate change. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change