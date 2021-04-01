Search for strange Skyrmion phenomenon fails but finds stranger magnetic beaded necklace



Added: 01.04.2021 16:25 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mdpi.com



Physicists on the hunt for a rarely seen magnetic spin texture have discovered another object that bears its hallmarks, hidden in the structure of ultra-thin magnetic films, that they have called an incommensurate spin crystal. More in www.sciencedaily.com »