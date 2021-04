Even without a brain, metal-eating robots can search for food



Source: www.mashed.com



This 'metal-eating' robot can follow a metal path without using a computer or needing a battery. By wiring the power-supplying units to the wheels on the opposite side, the robot autonomously navigates towards aluminum surfaces and away from hazards that block its energy source. More in www.sciencedaily.com »