Pumping the 'brain brake' in pediatric anxiety



Added: 31.03.2021 22:20 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: careersinpsychology.org



A new study reveals that an evidence-based treatment may 'fix' a human short circuit that leads to anxiety and, with the help of brain imaging, might predict treatment outcomes for adolescents with anxiety disorders. Researchers say this could determine medication effectiveness more quickly to help patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher