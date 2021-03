Added: 31.03.2021 20:03 | 10 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of furileusaurian (stiff-backed lizard) abelisaurid dinosaur being named Llukalkan aliocranianus has been discovered by a team of paleontologists from Argentina. Llukalkan aliocranianus roamed our planet during the Late Cretaceous epoch, about 80 million years ago. The dinosaur was a member of Abelisauridae, a family of big predators known from the [...]