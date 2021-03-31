Can drinking cocoa protect your heart when you're stressed?



Increased consumption of flavanols - a group of molecules occurring naturally in fruit and vegetables - could protect people from mental stress-induced cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart disease and thrombosis, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »