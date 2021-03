Added: 31.03.2021 13:51 | 8 views | 0 comments

In a new study led by scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, aerobic exercise training reduced central arterial stiffness and increased cerebral blood flow in patients with mild cognitive impairment, an early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. As many as one-fifth of people age 65 and older have some level of mild cognitive [...]