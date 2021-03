Added: 30.03.2021 21:34 | 7 views | 0 comments

The two subspecies of the South Asian river dolphin (Platanista gangetica) - the Indus river dolphin (Platanista gangetica minor) and the Ganges river dolphin (Platanista gangetica gangetica) - should each be recognized as distinct full species, according to a new study published in the journal Marine Mammal Science. The dolphins inhabiting the Ganges River were [...]