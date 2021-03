Juno Spots Faint Auroral Rings on Jupiter



Added: 30.03.2021 22:57 | 7 views | 0 comments



Planetary scientists using data from the Ultraviolet Spectrograph (UVS) aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft have discovered expanding emission circles of ultraviolet (UV) brightness near the polar dark region of Jupiter. “We think these newly discovered faint UV features originate millions of miles away from Jupiter, near the Jovian magnetosphere’s boundary with the solar wind,” said study [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Scientists