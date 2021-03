New Species of Dancing Peacock Spider Discovered



Arachnologists have discovered a new species of peacock spider (genus Maratus) in the vicinities of Mount McIntyre and Nangwarry in Australia. Maratus is a relatively large genus of jumping spiders found in Australia and China. Commonly referred to as peacock spiders, they have a total body length mostly around 4-6 mm, and are most noted