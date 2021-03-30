Cardiorespiratory fitness improves grades at school



Studies indicate a link between children's cardiorespiratory fitness and their school performance: the more athletic they are, the better their marks in the main subjects. Similarly, cardiorespiratory fitness is known to benefit cognitive abilities. But what is the real influence of such fitness on school results? Researchers tested pupils from eight Geneva schools. Their results show that there is an indirect link with cardiorespiratory fitness influencing cognitive abilities, which in turn, influence school results.