Chronic inflammatory liver disease: Cell stress mechanisms identified



Added: 30.03.2021 15:03 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.haferdesign.com



Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare, chronic, inflammatory disease of the bile ducts and is difficult to treat, since its causes have not yet been adequately researched. An international research consortium has now succeeded in identifying a new prognostic factor for PSC from liver biopsies. This is so-called cellular ER stress. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL