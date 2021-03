Coastal lupine faces specific extinction threat from climate change



Source: www.climatecentral.org



Climate change is altering the world we share with all living things. But it's surprisingly difficult to single out climate change as an extinction threat for any one particular species protected under the Endangered Species Act. A new analysis of population data shows that climate change represents a specific extinction threat for an endangered coastal lupine plant. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change