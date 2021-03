Added: 29.03.2021 15:38 | 9 views | 0 comments

Ornithologists from the United States, Brazil and Finland have described two new species of the owl genus Megascops from the Amazon and Atlantic forests. Megascops is the most species-rich owl genus in the Americas, with 21 species currently recognized. The genus comprises small- to medium-sized owls - commonly known as screech owls for their piercing [...]