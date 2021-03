Added: 29.03.2021 13:59 | 5 views | 0 comments

In the summer of 2020, hundreds of Larch Budmoths were observed on Vize Island, in the Russian High Arctic, likely transported over 1,200 km by air currents from Siberia. This is the first and only terrestrial invertebrate to ever be discovered on the island. This finding could mean that Vize island is less isolated from insect migrants than was commonly thought.