Cells rely on their crampons to avoid slipping



Scientists have highlighted the key role of a protein called paxillin, which enables cells to perceive their environment and anchor at the right place with the help of cellular 'crampons'. Indeed, without functional paxillin, the cell is unable to attach properly and slips continuously. These results shed new light on how cells adhere or migrate, mechanisms essential to the good functioning of our organs, but also involved in the development of metastatic tumors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists