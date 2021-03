Artificial intelligence as a co-driver



Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more common in many branches of industry and online retailing. Traditional lines of work, such as transport logistics and driving, are developing in a similar direction. Scientists have now investigated how efficient the use of AI is in the commercial management of trucks. Their answer: the best option is an intelligent combination of human decision-making and AI applications. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists