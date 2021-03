Biologists Discover New Type of T Cell



Added: 26.03.2021 23:43 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.factor-tech.com



Biologists have analyzed T cells from the gray short-tailed opossum (Monodelphis domestica) and uncovered a previously unknown lineage, called γµ T cells, in the marsupial’s spleen. The immune systems of all vertebrates contain T cells that play a fundamental role in protecting against fungal, bacterial, parasitic and viral infections. These cells use molecular sensors called [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Bacteria Tags: Mars