Archaeologists have examined the remains of houses in Uxbenká and Ix Kuku’il, two medium size, peripheral Classic Maya (250-900 CE) polities located in southern Belize, and compared them with other Mesoamerican societies; they found that more autocratic Classic Maya, where principals exercised degrees of control over exclusionary exchange networks, maintained high degrees of wealth inequality [...]