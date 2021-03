Common Alzheimer's treatment linked to slower cognitive decline



Source: www.slideshare.net



Cholinesterase inhibitors are a group of drugs recommended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, but their effects on cognition have been debated and few studies have investigated their long-term effects. A new study shows persisting cognitive benefits and reduced mortality for up to five years after diagnosis.