Silverleaf Whiteflies Carry Plant-Derived Detoxification Gene, New Study Shows



Added: 26.03.2021 19:08 | 9 views | 0 comments



The silverleaf whitefly (Bemisia tabaci) incorporated a gene called BtPMaT1 from plants into its genome roughly 35 million years ago and now uses it to neutralize toxins plants use to defend themselves against insects, allowing the whitefly to feed on the plants safely. Plants protect themselves with a vast array of toxic compounds, yet most