Added: 26.03.2021 21:08 | 8 views | 0 comments

In a new study, published this week in the journal iScience, a team of researchers showed that Brazil reef octopuses (Octopus insularis) have two different quiescence states that fulfill the behavioral criteria for sleep, namely ‘quiet sleep’ and ‘active sleep.’ Scientists used to think that only amniotes (mammals, birds, and reptiles) had two sleep states. [...]