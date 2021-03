Paleontologists Uncover Remains of Extinct Tree-Climbing Kangaroo



Source: www.sci-news.com



Congruus kitcheneri, an extinct species of kangaroo that lived in Australia between 2.6 million and 12,000 years ago, was adapted for climbing trees, although it was larger and not as specialized for arboreal living as the tree-kangaroos. "Kangaroos and their relatives (family Macropodidae) descended from arboreal possum-like ancestors during the Paleogene period before becoming the main