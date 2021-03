Archaeologists May Have Found ‘Original Stonehenge’



Source: en.wikiquote.org



A research team led by University College London archaeologists has discovered a 5,000-year-old dismantled stone circle in west Wales, close to Stonehenge’s bluestone quarries. The discovery, reported in a paper in the journal Antiquity, raises the possibility that a 900-year-old legend about Stonehenge being built from an earlier stone circle contains a grain of truth. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: London