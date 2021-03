Flu shot associated with fewer, less severe COVID cases, study finds



People who received a flu shot last flu season were significantly less likely to test positive for a COVID-19 infection when the pandemic hit, according to a new study. And those who did test positive for COVID-19 had fewer complications if they received their flu shot. More in www.sciencedaily.com »