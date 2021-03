New Chameleon Species Discovered in Ethiopia



Source: sumfinity.com



A team of zoologists from Germany and Czech Republic has discovered a new species of chameleon living on the slopes of the Bale Mountains in Ethiopia. Chameleons are one of the most fascinating groups of squamate reptiles, not only due to their exceptional behavior or adaptations, but also because of their extraordinary species diversity and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mountains Tags: Germany