Added: 17.03.2021 23:16 | 11 views | 0 comments

The 84-page atlas of Mars, currently available in English, Hungarian and Czech, was developed as a part of a public outreach project supported by the Europlanet Central European Hub. “The maps in the new atlas are manually edited, using accurate data from missions and models,” said map editor Dr. Henrik Hargitai, a researcher in the [...]