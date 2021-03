Added: 17.03.2021 20:03 | 10 views | 0 comments

The newly-discovered galaxy, named VLAHFF-J071736+374506 (J0717+3745 for short), is likely the faintest radio-emitting object yet found, according to astronomers with the VLA Frontier Fields Legacy Survey. The J0717+3745 galaxy lies at a distance of more than 8 billion light-years from Earth. Its light and radio waves have been bent by the gravitational-lensing effect of a [...]