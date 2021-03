Added: 17.03.2021 18:38 | 7 views | 0 comments

Biologists have found four bacterial strains of the Methylobacteriaceae family in surface samples collected from the International Space Station (ISS) during Microbial Tracking-1 flight experiments. Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and colleagues analyzed samples collected during Microbial Tracking-1 flight experiments in 2015 and 2016. “As part of an ongoing Microbial Tracking experiment [...]