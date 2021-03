Rare 2,500-Years-Old Amulet Found in Israel



The newly-discovered figurine was meant to protect children or increase fertility, according to archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The amulet was found by Zvi Ben-David, 11, from Be'er Sheva during a family trip to the HaBsor National Park in the Western Negev, Israel. "The figurine that Zvi discovered is rare," said IAA archaeologists [...]