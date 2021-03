Catching electrons in action in an antiferromagnetic nanowire



Source: phys.org



The electron is one of the fundamental particles in nature we read about in school. Its behavior holds clues to new ways to store digital data. A new study explores alternative materials to improve capacity and shrink the size of digital data storage technologies. Specifically, the team found that chromium-doped nanowires with a germanium core and silicon shell can be an antiferromagnetic semiconductor. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Technology Tags: Germany