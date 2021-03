Geologists Find Million-Year-Old Plant Fossils Deep Beneath Greenland Ice Sheet



The deep ice at Camp Century in northwestern Greenland entirely melted at least once within the last million years and was covered with vegetation, including moss and perhaps trees, according to a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “Ice sheets typically pulverize and destroy everything in their path, but what [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Greenland