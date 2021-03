New Research Explores Possibility of Traveling through Microscopic Wormholes



Added: 16.03.2021 18:07 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tumblr.com



The wormholes are theoretical portals through space-time that could create shortcuts for long journeys across our Universe. They have entered modern physics soon after the discovery of black holes. In both cases it took decades to understand their rich physical content and to realize that they may play a role in Nature. However, while there [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: Ricoh