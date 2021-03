New Dead Sea Scroll Fragments Found in Israel



Source: greekherald.com.au



Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority have discovered dozens of parchment fragments of a Biblical scroll, which is written in Greek and bears portions of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets, including the books of Zechariah and Nahum. The fragments of a new Dead Sea scroll were found in the Cave of Horror in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Israel, GM Tags: Greece