New Elasmosaurid Plesiosaur Unearthed in Chile



A new genus and species of aristonectine elasmosaurid plesiosaur has been described from a partial skeleton found in central Chile. The newly-discovered plesiosaur lived approximately 67 million years ago during the Maastrichtian stage of the Cretaceous period. Dubbed Wunyelfia maulensis, the animal belongs to Aristonectinae, a group of plesiosaurs in the family Elasmosauridae.