Scientists plumb the depths of the world's tallest geyser



Source: www.simplemost.com



Scientists were ready to jump at the opportunity to get an unprecedented look at the workings of Steamboat Geyser. Their findings provide a picture of the depth of the geyser as well as a redefinition of a long-assumed relationship between the geyser and a nearby spring. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists