Added: 15.03.2021 18:27 | 0 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from University College London and the Cyprus Institute’s Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Center has solved a major piece of the puzzle that makes up an ancient Greek astronomical calculator called the Antikythera Mechanism. In 1900, a team of Greek sponge divers discovered a 2,050-year-old Roman shipwreck off [...]