Largest supernova remnant ever discovered with X-rays



Added: 15.03.2021



Source: www.jpl.nasa.gov



In the first all-sky survey by the eROSITA X-ray telescope onboard SRG, astronomers have identified a previously unknown supernova remnant, dubbed "Hoinga". The finding was confirmed in archival radio data and marks the first discovery of a joint Australian-eROSITA partnership established to explore our Galaxy using multiple wavelengths, from low-frequency radio waves to energetic X-rays. The Hoinga supernova remnant is very large and located far from the galactic plane - a surprising first finding - implying that the next years might bring many more discoveries.