Faster-Than-Light Travel is Possible, Theoretical Study Suggests



Added: 15.03.2021 14:25 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



A new theoretical paper, published in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, reignites the debate about the possibility of superluminal (faster-than-light) travel based on conventional physics. “If travel to distant stars within an individual’s lifetime is going to be possible, means of faster-than-light propulsion will have to be found,” said Dr. Erik Lentz, a researcher [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cher