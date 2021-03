Wandering Supermassive Black Hole Detected in Distant Spiral Galaxy



Source: staff.on.br



Using the Arecibo and Gemini observatories, astronomers have detected a mobile supermassive black hole in a galaxy called SDSS J043703.67+245606.8 (hereafter J0437+2456). J0437+2456 is a Sb-type spiral galaxy located approximately 230 million light-years away in the constellation of Taurus. First detected in 2018, the galaxy’s supermassive black hole has a mass of about three million [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »