Paleontologists from Canada, the United States and South Africa have unearthed the fossilized remains of larval and juvenile forms of four lamprey species that lived during the Paleozoic era, including a hatchling-to-adult growth series of the lamprey genus Priscomyzon from the Late Devonian of Gondwana. The discovery is overturning long-held ideas as to what modern [...]