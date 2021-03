Birds learn to avoid flashy, hard-to-catch butterflies and their lookalikes



Source: www.nps.gov



The showy colors of some butterflies could advertise their speed and nimbleness, much like a coat of bright yellow paint on a sports car. A new study shows birds can learn to recognize these visual cues, avoiding not only butterflies they've failed to nab in the past but similar-looking species as well. More in www.sciencedaily.com »