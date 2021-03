Added: 11.03.2021 19:38 | 8 views | 0 comments

Scythian-era populations in ancient Ukraine were less mobile than previously thought and were engaged in agro-pastoralism focused primarily on millet agriculture, according to new research led by University of Michigan scientists. “Public and academic perceptions of the Scythian-era Eurasian steppe (700 to 200 BCE), from the northern Black Sea to the Altai Mountains, have frequently [...]