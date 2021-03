Physicists Measure Smallest Gravitational Field Yet



A team of physicists in Austria has measured the gravitational force between two gold spheres of 1.07 millimeter radius. Gravity is the weakest of all known fundamental forces and poses some of the most important open questions to modern physics: it remains resistant to unification within the Standard Model of physics and its underlying concepts [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Gold Tags: Austria