Permian Tree Fossil Sheds Light on Ancient Evolutionary Race



Added: 10.03.2021 22:40 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Noeggerathiales are enigmatic plants that existed during Carboniferous and Permian times, 323 to 252 million years ago. Although their diversity and distribution are well known, their place on the plant family tree remained enigmatic because their anatomy was unknown. In new research, paleobiologists in China discovered and reconstructed a new species of noeggerathialean tree that [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: NATO